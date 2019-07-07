Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lowered Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $2.69 Million as Share Price Rose; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Its Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 95,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 493,371 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 589,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.18 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,757 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, down from 532,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 24.51M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 55.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,115 shares to 232,901 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Exclusive: Sweden’s EQT targets Asia Pacific as IPO decision looms – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Major News Broadcaster Selects Zayo for Managed Video Network – Business Wire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alphaone Lc accumulated 1,330 shares or 0.02% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). M&T Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 13,070 shares. Avenir has 3.64% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.21 million shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Mngmt LP holds 70,992 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 7.51 million shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 201,628 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 5 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Marlowe Prtn LP reported 1.18M shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.15% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 839,613 shares. Kings Point Mngmt owns 380 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 1.32 million shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.53 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T’s New TV Service Is All About Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. FedEx – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Modern Media Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 28,944 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.7% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 147,329 shares. Agf Inc owns 3.64M shares. Condor Capital Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 2.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 157,289 shares. Parthenon stated it has 23,663 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt owns 106,196 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Contravisory Management Inc has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 939 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 4.22 million were accumulated by Aperio Grp. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) accumulated 22,318 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 65,326 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. West Chester Inc has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Country Tru Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).