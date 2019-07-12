Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lowered Hess (HES) Position by $99.99 Million; Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Upped Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 77.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 495,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84M, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 1.33 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 36,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,718 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55M, up from 82,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. 5,172 shares were sold by RIELLY JOHN P, worth $276,185 on Thursday, February 7. 2,353 shares valued at $125,650 were sold by Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J on Thursday, February 7. $143,326 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were sold by Slentz Andrew P. Quigley James H. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. 167,834 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $8.87M were sold by HESS JOHN B. On Wednesday, March 6 SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 38 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.61% or 145,600 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 0.01% or 4,173 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 44,801 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.11% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 2,312 shares. Central Securities Corporation accumulated 700,000 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 236 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 66,089 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 21,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares to 119,181 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.18M for 781.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares to 278,648 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

