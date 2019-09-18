Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lifted Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 36.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,363 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 12,855 shares with $554,000 value, down from 20,218 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 2.32M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 30.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp acquired 27,350 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 117,985 shares with $3.31M value, up from 90,635 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $29.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 1.74 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,265 shares to 38,887 valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 5,777 shares and now owns 52,417 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 10.04 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.19% or 843,214 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.31% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 9,308 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp. First Hawaiian Bank holds 11,574 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 61,011 are owned by Strs Ohio. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 0% or 202,374 shares. Park Oh has invested 0.34% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 4,657 shares. Private Na holds 0.06% or 6,913 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability reported 67,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp holds 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 1,254 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.71’s average target is 4.96% above currents $50.22 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by JMP Securities. JMP Securities maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 124,355 shares to 371,061 valued at $23.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 138,224 shares and now owns 26,581 shares. Xerox Corp was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams Co (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Williams Co has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 21.97% above currents $24.71 stock price. Williams Co had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 8. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett Company Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,230 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt stated it has 3.44 million shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated has 1.58% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Northeast Consultants stated it has 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory Cap Management holds 0.01% or 102,051 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 22,410 shares. National Pension holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.07 million shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 807 shares. Gradient Invests Lc reported 0.49% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 3.56M were reported by Amp Investors Limited. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 32,494 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 26,022 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has 75,083 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt reported 357,133 shares.