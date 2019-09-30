Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lifted Its Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Holding; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Lincoln National Has Raised Holding

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 33,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.21 million, up from 23,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 51,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 211,387 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 159,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 56,214 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.30 million activity. 10,847 Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares with value of $174,962 were bought by DT Four Partners – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 25,354 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) or 414,668 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 27,918 shares. Towerview Ltd Llc accumulated 3.69 million shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Com accumulated 6,389 shares or 0% of the stock. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 211,387 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 507,106 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 18,302 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 65,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 0% or 1,572 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 181,000 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate owns 10,862 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 21,251 are held by Invesco Ltd. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 2.68 million shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 32,310 shares to 68,375 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 281,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 10,439 shares to 22,250 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 10,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,283 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

