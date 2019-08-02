Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lifted Its Novagold Resources (NG) Stake by $560,000; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding Held by Hap Trading Llc

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 6.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 3.81M shares traded or 44.07% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 160.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 63,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 103,713 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 39,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 22.83M shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.89M shares to 187,044 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 95,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (Call) (DXJ) by 379,600 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 315,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).