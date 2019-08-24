Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Increased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stake by $2.45 Million as Share Value Rose; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Position in Kennedy (KW) Has Cut by $850,521

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 94.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 59,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 122,638 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 63,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 594,955 shares traded or 18.05% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 16/03/2018 – FERC TAX RULE EST TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 16/03/2018 – FERC Tax Ruling Expected to Have No Impact on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 46C; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $501.6M, EST. $456.5M (2 EST.)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership analyzed 40,501 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 456,624 shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) recent news: Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results (July 31, 2019); Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO Bill McMorrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript (August 3, 2019); How Should Investors Feel About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:KW) CEO Pay? (May 31, 2019); Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? (July 25, 2019).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 4.91M shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $38.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,145 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) recent news: Is There An Opportunity With Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation's (NYSE:MIC) 39% Undervaluation? (July 18, 2019); What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation's (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? (June 5, 2019); Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (May 6, 2019); Macquarie Infrastructure Shames The Haters (May 15, 2019); Macquarie Infrastructure: Revisiting An Old Call (January 27, 2019).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.