Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Increased Its Loews (L) Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Trimmed Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 7.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 67,880 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 793,133 shares with $113.09M value, down from 861,013 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 442,280 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp acquired 18,115 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 9.51%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 232,901 shares with $11.16 million value, up from 214,786 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $16.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 830,048 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mngmt Gru Inc holds 1.35% or 567,023 shares. Asset Management has 20,048 shares. Beacon Grp owns 53,094 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities has 5,600 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 1,910 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,207 shares stake. Aqr Limited Liability Company accumulated 136,492 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Vident Advisory invested in 0.15% or 59,771 shares. Asset One Ltd owns 121,256 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 56,241 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 0.02% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust invested in 0.19% or 61,977 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JONATHAN M had sold 10,528 shares worth $479,463. $479,614 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) was sold by TISCH JAMES S on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 10,528 shares valued at $479,495 was made by TISCH ANDREW H on Monday, February 11.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 4.71M shares to 60,347 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 335 shares and now owns 8,126 shares. Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 13,675 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Co invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Daiwa Group Inc Inc, Japan-based fund reported 23,605 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 4,723 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 0.3% or 3,338 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 122,444 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 15,100 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1,755 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,618 shares. Prudential reported 0% stake. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0% or 1,744 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.21% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 6,142 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 20,400 shares. Hood River Mngmt Lc accumulated 153,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 77,882 shares.