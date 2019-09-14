Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position as Stock Rose; Tesla (TSLA) Holding Upped by Hhr Asset Management Llc

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 179,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 314,287 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 493,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 4.73 million shares traded or 71.81% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 100.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 135,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 269,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.33 million, up from 134,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – Elon Musk raises Tesla Model 3 goal, rips inefficient contractors in internal email; 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk Has a Plan to End the Tesla Autopilot Safety Debate; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO RETRIEVE LOGS DUE TO DAMAGE; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Falls Short Of A Consumer Reports Recommendation, But Still ‘thrilling’ — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Federal agency says it booted Tesla from crash probe. Tesla denies, will complain to Congress; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Model S Crashed Into A Truck In Utah On Friday: Reuters — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Check Out A Detailed Analysis Of That Tesla Model 3 Teardown; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAID IN STATEMENT IT WITHDREW FROM PROBE OF FATAL CRASH; 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 228,231 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Garde holds 1,709 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Connable Office holds 2,958 shares. Pnc Fincl Services holds 0% or 12,188 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 5,305 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability reported 3,241 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 115,646 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Tanaka Capital has invested 1.35% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tarbox Family Office reported 9 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 212 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 52,943 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 2,271 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Company. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co invested in 2,074 shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 42,397 shares to 291,826 shares, valued at $56.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,325 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen had bought 360 shares worth $79,816.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 86,490 shares to 460,029 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Limited Com accumulated 167,670 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested in 0.09% or 32,090 shares. Gotham Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 168,801 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 184,864 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 51 shares. Pnc reported 6,497 shares. 815,969 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 44,520 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 1.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Victory Incorporated holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 71,448 shares. Ls Advsrs accumulated 3,721 shares. 992 are owned by Advisory Network Ltd Llc. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 36,664 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.