Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Had 2 Bulls

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 71.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 715,194 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 283,568 shares with $28.71M value, down from 998,762 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $343.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 7.39M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 09/04/2018 – BIM BIRLESIK MAGAZALAR AS BIMAS.IS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 72.7 FORM TL 68.5; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was upgraded by Capital One. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. See Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) latest ratings:

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 111,769 shares to 130,978 valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cloudera Inc stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson owns 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,195 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2.31M shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il owns 792,815 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 4.62M shares or 5.58% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Communication invested 2.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 11,387 are owned by Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.19M shares. Clal Insur Limited reported 275,000 shares. Insight 2811 owns 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,750 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Assetmark has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Macnealy Hoover Management has invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability reported 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Business Finance accumulated 8,458 shares. 63,308 were accumulated by National Asset Mgmt.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.68 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 26.6 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings located primarily on-campus or affiliated with the nationÂ’s leading healthcare systems.

