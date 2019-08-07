Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) as Valuation Declined; Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $2.99 Million as Stock Value Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 4,115 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 13,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 528,246 shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares to 149,900 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 388,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,676 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment Mgmt has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). D E Shaw And reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Assetmark holds 550,120 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 17.32 million shares stake. Hennessy Advisors reported 52,800 shares stake. 26,710 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Management. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 35,841 shares. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 654,987 shares. Artemis Invest Llp holds 0.67% or 801,341 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 30,800 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 18,619 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 307,600 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 29,183 shares.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73M for 13.73 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,810 shares to 51,560 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Rbf Capital Limited Company, California-based fund reported 22,500 shares. 100,063 are held by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. 8,715 are held by James Inv Rech. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 31,470 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 26,834 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 5,594 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 604,609 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,142 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 7,800 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Goldman Sachs invested in 752,976 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 934 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 3,893 shares.

