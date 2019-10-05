Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased Dish Network (DISH) Position by $5.25 Million as Market Value Declined; Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Peapack (PGC) Holding as Market Value Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 138,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 26,581 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 164,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 923,610 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 43,877 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 9,953 shares to 27,488 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 36,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,533 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “As Avalanche open season, fans and businesses brace for TV blackout – Denver Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AT&T (T) Exploring Parting with DirecTV, Options Include Spinoff, Combo with DISH Network (DISH) – DJ – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Breakout or Breakdown for Bitcoin? – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith, Dish end blackout with new deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.26 million for 13.56 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap stated it has 0.22% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Daiwa Secs Grp owns 9,887 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 34,630 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc invested in 0.18% or 20,825 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co invested in 0% or 97 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management accumulated 94,830 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.1% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Arizona State Retirement reported 43,883 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 12,132 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 38,943 shares. Prudential Plc invested in 0% or 6,081 shares. The Colorado-based Centurylink Investment has invested 0.56% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 49,167 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $9.35M was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Paul Boudreau Nasdaq:PGC – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Expands Corporate Advisory Services – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank has Been Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019 by American Banker – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 17,102 shares to 432,036 shares, valued at $28.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 28,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 14,400 shares. 12,112 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability Co. Blackrock has 1.25M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endicott Mngmt has 500,000 shares for 12.55% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 256,650 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 4,240 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 5,256 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 56,324 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 7,767 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Salzhauer Michael holds 1.92% or 142,615 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 36,158 are held by Condor Capital Mgmt.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.