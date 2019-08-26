Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Decreased Cott Que (COT) Stake by $63.24 Million; Shares Declined; As Pulte Group (PHM) Market Value Rose, Holder Guggenheim Capital Decreased Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 65,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 72,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 137,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 720,585 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 4.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 34,950 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 220,267 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.75M for 9.19 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 50,890 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $20.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 172,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.