Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Amphenol (APH) Position

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 17851.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 408,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 411,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.68. About 618,214 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 230,872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60M, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 774,809 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,705 are owned by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 5,848 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Selway Asset Mngmt holds 1.12% or 20,800 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Incorporated holds 94,652 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 3,914 were accumulated by Element Mgmt Ltd. Cumberland Limited holds 0.39% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 47,553 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc accumulated 76,569 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 135 shares. Wright Service Incorporated owns 0.49% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 15,190 shares. Smith Salley & Associates accumulated 35,616 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has 2.27% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 130,914 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,810 shares to 51,560 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Com Inc has 28,999 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 22,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker holds 90,410 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested 1.22% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Davis R M accumulated 467,648 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,688 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 1,315 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp, a New York-based fund reported 72,993 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability stated it has 47,990 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,351 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,607 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 3,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 36,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.