Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $476,000; Valuation Rose; As Colfax (CFX) Share Price Declined, Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Stake by $493,725

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 39,145 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 46,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.31. About 155,411 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.02 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 40,962 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colfax Announces Offering of Senior Notes NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax to Acquire DJO Global for $3.15 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colfax Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CFX’s profit will be $70.54M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.21% EPS growth.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 52,875 shares to 264,898 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares to 122,638 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

