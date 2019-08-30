Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut By $99.99 Million Its Hess (HES) Stake; Fred Alger Management Has Boosted Vocera Communications (VCRA) Position By $11.83 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 77.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 1.67 million shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock rose 2.74%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 495,416 shares with $29.84 million value, down from 2.16M last quarter. Hess Corp now has $18.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 52,125 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) stake by 26.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 381,749 shares as Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)’s stock declined 20.28%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 1.84 million shares with $58.15M value, up from 1.46 million last quarter. Vocera Communications Inc now has $736.96 million valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 2,681 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pembroke Ltd has 207,700 shares. Friess Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bbt Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 30,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel reported 16,393 shares. White Pine Limited Liability has 55,935 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,468 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Mackay Shields Llc reported 155,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 1.84 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 17,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 513,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York reported 877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Finance stated it has 8,512 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 613,600 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Vocera (NYSE:VCRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vocera has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 53.71% above currents $23.42 stock price. Vocera had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Nomad Foods Ltd stake by 55,000 shares to 173,166 valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 30,138 shares and now owns 1,007 shares. Cigna Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Imprivata and Vocera Partner to Advance Mobility in Healthcare – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jersey Shore University Medical Center Improves Stroke Care Communication with Vocera Solution – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess beats Q2 estimates on higher Bakken output – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Corporation’s Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E, worth $25,079. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. On Wednesday, March 6 COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079. MCMANUS DAVID bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6.