Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $5.57 Million; Horrell Capital Management Increases Holding in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK)

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 129,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.53 million, up from 875,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 10.73 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 18.24 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA: LICENSING OPS OF NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES NOT AFFECTED; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software portfolio and accelerate vertical application development; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 06/05/2018 – Economic Times: Nokia waiting for nod to sell defunct manufacturing plant; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 26/04/2018 – Nokia sees weak first half but strong momentum later in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 47,697 shares to 71,267 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 63,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,037 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).