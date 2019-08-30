Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Boosted Its Loews (L) Holding; Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Sentiment Is 0.35

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.54, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 7 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 20 sold and trimmed stock positions in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.42 million shares, down from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Loews Corp (L) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp acquired 18,115 shares as Loews Corp (L)’s stock rose 6.44%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 232,901 shares with $11.16M value, up from 214,786 last quarter. Loews Corp now has $14.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 29,762 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 3,651 shares traded. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) has declined 7.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund for 17,448 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 254,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 445,776 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 47,091 shares.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $151.04 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners holds 0.31% or 4.83 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 4.58M shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 18,950 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Tru accumulated 31,259 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 21,629 shares. Washington Com reported 6,774 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.11% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 210,626 shares. National Pension Serv invested in 0.07% or 361,355 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department owns 2,125 shares. 476 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 421,158 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 136,492 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 12,612 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 18,000 shares to 18,500 valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) stake by 853,497 shares and now owns 13,615 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.