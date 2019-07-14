Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 45.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 8,203 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 0.19%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 10,000 shares with $531,000 value, down from 18,203 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $8.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 789,823 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO

Among 7 analysts covering Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Beazley PLC had 34 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 5 by JP Morgan. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Reduce”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 18 report. The stock of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) earned “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, January 15. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of BEZ in report on Thursday, January 17 with “Reduce” rating. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BEZ in report on Friday, February 8 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. See Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) latest ratings:

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.96 billion GBP. The company's Life, Accident & Health segment underwrites life, health, personal accident, sports, and income protection risks. It has a 43.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

The stock decreased 0.63% or GBX 3.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 555. About 1.41 million shares traded. Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Beazley plc’s (LON:BEZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “The Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Has Gained 128%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” and published on April 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock or 38,588 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69 million for 43.08 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Cloudera Inc stake by 70,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co stake by 145,911 shares and now owns 373,539 shares. Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) was raised too.