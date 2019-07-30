Levin Capital Strategies LP Cut By $4.01 Million Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake; Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 67 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold positions in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 32.26 million shares, down from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 31 Increased: 44 New Position: 23.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 88.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 95,544 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 12,000 shares with $506,000 value, down from 107,544 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $73.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 3.50M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 7.1% to A$7.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY TRADING REVENUE $3,770 MLN VS $3,235 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge; 09/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 23 FROM EUR 22; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley profit helped by ‘flattering factors’ that may not last -CFO; 04/05/2018 – EX-MORGAN STANLEY EXECUTIVE PENA IS SAID TO JOIN EISLER CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY, INTESA SANPAOLO, BEST BIDDERS FOR INA: PM; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 67.27% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $7.08M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Ultra Clean Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UCTT) Share Price Gain of 148%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 188,315 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $592.97 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It has a 47.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for 63,829 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,288 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.12 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 18,115 shares to 232,901 valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 111,769 shares and now owns 130,978 shares. Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 7,734 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.21% or 520,118 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc holds 15.36M shares. Cipher L P, New York-based fund reported 25,040 shares. Kings Point Mngmt owns 7,364 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsr invested in 0.04% or 22,623 shares. Natixis holds 1.69 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1.43% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bancshares Hapoalim Bm accumulated 23,219 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 699,390 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,318 shares. Westover Capital Limited Company reported 8,000 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department reported 36 shares. 3,384 are held by Mcf Advsr. Moreover, Lee Danner And Bass has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Sell” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, February 1.