Levin Capital Strategies LP Continues to Hold Holding in Amber Rd (AMBR); Falcon Point Capital Position in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Has Cut by $1.38 Million as Shares Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 38,623 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 166,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 127,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 76,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 175,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 252,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 3.34 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AQ, AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR) on Behalf of Amber Shareholders and Encourages Amber Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E2Open To Acquire Amber Road For $425 Million – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OPTT, MARA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amber Road pushes back on Altai nominations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Corp by 6,222 shares to 12,445 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 8,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,802 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 84,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Llc stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 30,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,190 were reported by Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 0.16% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Altai Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2.46 million shares or 18.18% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,200 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Inc Ma holds 734,541 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 267,187 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Llc, a New York-based fund reported 72,030 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt stated it has 26,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 163,909 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com reported 0.15% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $330,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.09% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 422,140 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 1,300 shares. Dupont Management Corp holds 314,711 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 2.99M shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 153,772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi stated it has 657,671 shares. Miles Capital reported 49,516 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 361,810 shares. 66,849 were reported by First Republic Inv Management. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 38,784 shares. 19,500 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. 144,110 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Swiss Bancorp reported 665,100 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 7,195 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares to 49,689 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) CEO Edward K. Aldag Jr. on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $900.0 Million of 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yielding REITs to Buy After the Fed Rate Cut – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.