Levin Capital Strategies LP Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.06 Million; Phocas Financial Decreased Stake in Patterson Companies (PDCO) by $507,892

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 23,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 215,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 238,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 954,388 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 84.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 11,133 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, up from 6,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Analysts await Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PDCO’s profit will be $33.44 million for 12.67 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 18,032 shares to 179,462 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (Prn) by 17,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Gp accumulated 117,560 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 72,824 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 766,937 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Millennium Mngmt reported 340,469 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 32,518 shares stake. Schroder Investment Group Inc holds 294,673 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 2.12M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,358 shares. 35,099 are held by Amg Funds Limited Company. Blackrock owns 10.02 million shares. 33,023 were reported by Meeder Asset. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.95% or 301,075 shares in its portfolio.

