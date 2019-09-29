Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. 18 4.86 41.45M 1.01 18.82 Vince Holding Corp. 14 -6.23 3.07M -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Levi Strauss & Co. and Vince Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 235,645,252.98% 38.8% 11% Vince Holding Corp. 22,523,844.46% -4.8% -1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vince Holding Corp. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Levi Strauss & Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vince Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Vince Holding Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 1 0 4 2.80 Vince Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Levi Strauss & Co.’s upside potential is 24.93% at a $24 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Levi Strauss & Co. and Vince Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 80.4% respectively. About 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Vince Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95% Vince Holding Corp. 8.42% -2.43% 3.24% 19.69% -28.8% 50.48%

For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. had bearish trend while Vince Holding Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Vince Holding Corp.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of womenÂ’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and menÂ’s products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand. It also provides womenÂ’s and menÂ’s footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through Vince.com, an e-commerce platform; and to department stores and specialty stores. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 54 stores, including 40 company-operated full price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlet stores, as well as VINCE.com and e-commerce sites; and sold its products to consumers at approximately 2,300 distribution locations in 40 countries. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.