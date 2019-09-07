Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

We are contrasting Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|21
|1.12
|N/A
|1.01
|18.82
|Capri Holdings Limited
|39
|0.79
|N/A
|3.59
|9.92
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited. Capri Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Levi Strauss & Co. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0.00%
|38.8%
|11%
|Capri Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|24.4%
|10.5%
Liquidity
Levi Strauss & Co. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capri Holdings Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|1
|0
|4
|2.80
|Capri Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$24 is Levi Strauss & Co.’s average target price while its potential upside is 40.52%. Capri Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $73 average target price and a 160.06% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Capri Holdings Limited seems more appealing than Levi Strauss & Co.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.4% and 91.9%. Insiders owned 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Capri Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-0.94%
|-10.31%
|-15.78%
|0%
|0%
|-14.95%
|Capri Holdings Limited
|-3.05%
|2.15%
|-17.6%
|-17.04%
|-46.21%
|-6.14%
For the past year Capri Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Levi Strauss & Co.
Summary
Capri Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 12 factors Levi Strauss & Co.
