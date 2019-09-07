Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

We are contrasting Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. 21 1.12 N/A 1.01 18.82 Capri Holdings Limited 39 0.79 N/A 3.59 9.92

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited. Capri Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Levi Strauss & Co. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11% Capri Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.4% 10.5%

Liquidity

Levi Strauss & Co. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Capri Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capri Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 1 0 4 2.80 Capri Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Levi Strauss & Co.’s average target price while its potential upside is 40.52%. Capri Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $73 average target price and a 160.06% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Capri Holdings Limited seems more appealing than Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Levi Strauss & Co. and Capri Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.4% and 91.9%. Insiders owned 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Capri Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95% Capri Holdings Limited -3.05% 2.15% -17.6% -17.04% -46.21% -6.14%

For the past year Capri Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Levi Strauss & Co.

Summary

Capri Holdings Limited beats on 7 of the 12 factors Levi Strauss & Co.