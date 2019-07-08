Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Reaches $22.76 After 5.00% Up Move; Omni Partners Llp Lifted Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake By $7.96 Million

Omni Partners Llp increased Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) stake by 152.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omni Partners Llp acquired 122,479 shares as Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)’s stock rose 8.96%. The Omni Partners Llp holds 202,591 shares with $13.36 million value, up from 80,112 last quarter. Magellan Health Inc now has $1.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 30,970 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 461,840 shares traded. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $8.93B company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $23.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LEVI worth $446.65 million more.

Among 4 analysts covering Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Levi Strauss had 6 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Trading In Akerna Stock Is Teaching Us a Valuable Lesson – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and Other Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Picking, It’s Mental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to report earnings on July, 9 after the close. LEVI’s profit will be $54.95M for 40.64 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Levi Strauss & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.16% negative EPS growth.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $8.93 billion. The firm sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Magellan Health (MGLN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Health in sale talks; shares up 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Magellan Health Mulls Over Possible Sale to Centerbridge – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Should You Add Magellan Health to Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health had 6 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stephens.