Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Reaches $18.46 After 8.00% Up Move; SCYNEXIS Has 0.92 Sentiment

SCYNEXIS INC (SCYX) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 12 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold holdings in SCYNEXIS INC. The active investment managers in our database now own: 16.35 million shares, down from 16.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SCYNEXIS INC in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 8.

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 214,215 shares traded. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $7.25B company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $19.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LEVI worth $579.68 million more.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $7.25 billion. The firm sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites.

Among 5 analysts covering Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Levi Strauss had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17.

Analysts await Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to report earnings on October, 8. LEVI’s profit will be $129.53M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Levi Strauss & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $40,750 activity.

Caxton Corp holds 6.06% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. for 4.33 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.03% invested in the company for 6.87 million shares. The California-based Bailard Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 28,840 shares.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $58.48 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Analysts await SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.18 earnings per share, up 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SCYNEXIS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.