Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Reaches $17.63 Low on Aug, 8; Shorts at AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (ARREF) Raised By 255%

AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARREF) had an increase of 255% in short interest. ARREF’s SI was 14,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 255% from 4,000 shares previously. With 102,000 avg volume, 0 days are for AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s short sellers to cover ARREF’s short positions. The stock increased 11.21% or $0.0483 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4791. About 35,900 shares traded. Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) reached all time low today, Aug, 8 and still has $16.92 target or 4.00% below today’s $17.63 share price. This indicates more downside for the $6.87B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $16.92 PT is reached, the company will be worth $274.88 million less. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.63. About 696,147 shares traded. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates in Chile. The company has market cap of $85.46 million. The firm was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. It has a 11.69 P/E ratio.

Among 5 analysts covering Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Levi Strauss had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Sell” rating.

Analysts await Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to report earnings on October, 8. LEVI’s profit will be $128.63 million for 13.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Levi Strauss & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.