Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Reaches $17.18 After 6.00% Down Move; SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (SNFRF) SI Decreased By 5.04%

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 464,004 shares traded. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $6.48B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $16.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LEVI worth $388.92 million less.

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES B (OTCMKTS:SNFRF) had a decrease of 5.04% in short interest. SNFRF’s SI was 3.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.04% from 3.79M shares previously. It closed at $0.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to report earnings on October, 8. LEVI’s profit will be $101.87 million for 15.91 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Levi Strauss & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.82% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Levi Strauss has $28 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24’s average target is 39.70% above currents $17.18 stock price. Levi Strauss had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 15.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. The firm sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites.

Sinofert Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, import and export, distribution, and retail of fertilizer raw materials and finished products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and Macao Special Administrative Region. The company has market cap of $769.93 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Marketing and Production. It currently has negative earnings. It offers potash, nitrogen, and compound fertilizers, as well as diammonium phosphate and monocalcium/monodicalcium phosphate.