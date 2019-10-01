Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) EPS Estimated At $0.27; Harvey Partners Has Trimmed Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake By $2.26 Million

Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 8.LEVI’s profit would be $105.97 million giving it 17.63 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Levi Strauss & Co.’s analysts see 58.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 456,342 shares traded. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 33.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,838 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Harvey Partners Llc holds 19,662 shares with $4.52 million value, down from 29,500 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $17.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 359,403 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80 million for 19.92 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLM) 8.1% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $243’s average target is -11.35% below currents $274.1 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Wednesday, July 31. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MLM in report on Friday, April 12 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 50 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 901 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Covington holds 191 shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B Com has invested 0.35% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Conning Inc reported 900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 47 are held by Cordasco Networks. Palisade Management Ltd Co Nj accumulated 2,275 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 1,239 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Lc has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,069 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 80,877 shares. Electron Capital Prtn invested in 1.83% or 58,438 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 12,197 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Central Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Among 5 analysts covering Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Levi Strauss has $28 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24’s average target is 26.05% above currents $19.04 stock price. Levi Strauss had 9 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 17 to “Sell”. The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 15.