Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Levi Strauss & Co.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.80% 11.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. N/A 21 18.82 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Levi Strauss & Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Levi Strauss & Co. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.22 3.50 2.48

The potential upside of the rivals is 126.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. had bearish trend while Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Levi Strauss & Co. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Levi Strauss & Co.

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.