Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
78.4% of Levi Strauss & Co.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0.00%
|38.80%
|11.00%
|Industry Average
|1.43%
|18.53%
|8.19%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|N/A
|21
|18.82
|Industry Average
|57.37M
|4.01B
|88.49
Levi Strauss & Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Levi Strauss & Co. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.22
|3.50
|2.48
The potential upside of the rivals is 126.25%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Levi Strauss & Co. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-0.94%
|-10.31%
|-15.78%
|0%
|0%
|-14.95%
|Industry Average
|4.44%
|10.12%
|17.85%
|24.40%
|23.34%
|30.53%
For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. had bearish trend while Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Levi Strauss & Co. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Levi Strauss & Co.
Dividends
Levi Strauss & Co. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Levi Strauss & Co.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
