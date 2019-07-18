Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) EPS Estimated At $0.48; Brunswick (BC) Shorts Decreased By 4.96%

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 9.43% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. LEVL’s profit would be $3.72M giving it 12.24 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Level One Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 2,922 shares traded. Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LEVL News: 24/04/2018 Level One Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) had a decrease of 4.96% in short interest. BC’s SI was 2.46M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.96% from 2.59 million shares previously. With 1.41M avg volume, 2 days are for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)’s short sellers to cover BC’s short positions. The SI to Brunswick Corporation’s float is 2.84%. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 982,810 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c

More notable recent Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Level One Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:LEVL – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Apr 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Crosses 8000 Level For First Time – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. The company has market cap of $182.23 million. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services.

Among 2 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Monday, March 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $63 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Brunswick Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 17,009 are held by Stanley. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 436,055 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 353,658 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has 0.03% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 56,035 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 26,001 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt has invested 0.72% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 1,049 shares. Shelton has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 383 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 170 shares. 59,091 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Capital Advsrs Limited Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,401 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity. Dekker Christopher F had sold 1,279 shares worth $62,245 on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Structures Organization for Sharper Marine Focus – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 26.38 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.