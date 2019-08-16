Leuthold Group Upped Its Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Holding by $408,243; Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 60.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 2,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 5,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 128,682 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 53,064 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 48,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.46. About 867,500 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 14,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,530 were accumulated by First Bankshares Of Omaha. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 0.01% or 8,500 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Glenmede Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 6,448 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 7,891 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 2,290 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 22,440 shares. Mairs Incorporated invested 0.04% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 41,325 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors holds 0.08% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 5,455 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 127,100 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 39,327 shares. The Wisconsin-based Timpani Capital Llc has invested 0.86% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 18,387 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares to 104,700 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) by 36,473 shares to 203,839 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Intern (BWX) by 41,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,537 shares, and cut its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).