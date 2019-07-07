Leuthold Group Upped Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $1.31 Million; Baupost Group Has Cut Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) as Shares Rose

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,063 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 9,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 2.27 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 3,161 shares to 18,804 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 5,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,869 shares, and cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.13% or 30,001 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has 4,781 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,309 shares. Moreover, Community Retail Bank Na has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 800 shares. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A reported 25,961 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 8,885 shares. Midas Mgmt owns 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,400 shares. New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bokf Na reported 6,163 shares stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 8,373 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 5,813 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fulton Bancshares Na owns 1,152 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35M shares to 39.09 million shares, valued at $946.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 5.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.44 million for 8.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.