Leuthold Group Upped Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake Has Lifted by S&T Bank

S&T Bank increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 46,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 639,643 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 593,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.37M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX); 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Hope Nesteruk and Other CPSC Staff Participating in A Conference Call with the ASTM Gates Push Out/Flex Test; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 28,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 72,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 43,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Flex Ltd. Are Plummeting Today – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Health Insurance Stock Adds to Huge Gains; FLEX Bulls Win – Schaeffers Research” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 10,003 shares to 103,034 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,014 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 155,101 shares. Korea Invest owns 1.89 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 104,271 are owned by Tcw Group. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 769,052 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 4,750 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 628,335 shares. Primecap Ca reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 33,073 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 75,700 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 5 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.58M shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Co owns 35,848 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 19,216 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,356 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Investment Prtnrs Lc stated it has 47,510 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Excalibur Corporation stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 3.12M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.19% or 244,921 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.16 million shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 2,685 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Pictet State Bank And Limited has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Putnam Investments Ltd stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ckw Fin Gp stated it has 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) stated it has 28,119 shares. 15,963 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd has 20,030 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 26,327 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.