Leuthold Group Trimmed Williams (WSM) Stake by $2.72 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Dte Energy Co (DTE) Market Value Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Boosted by $2.56 Million Its Stake

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 48,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 59,999 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 108,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 423,602 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 20,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 99,604 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 78,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 174,571 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. On Tuesday, May 7 SHAW RUTH G bought $248,540 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 2,000 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 297,292 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $82.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,843 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DTE, Michigan Department of Corrections Launch First of its Kind Tree Trim Program for Inmates – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy Co (DTE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 307,240 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 4,134 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 218 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 100 shares stake. 2,447 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Federated Invsts Pa owns 13,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 2,554 shares. 285 are owned by Cornerstone. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 3,034 shares. Coastline Tru invested in 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Pension holds 203,200 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H Company Incorporated stated it has 1.29M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 8,955 shares.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “POTTERY BARN PARTNERS WITH WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS TO DEBUT FRIENDS-INSPIRED HOME DÃ‰COR COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF SHOW’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.36M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 79,792 shares to 165,476 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 16,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB).