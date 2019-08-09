Leuthold Group Trimmed Its Stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by $405,680 as Stock Value Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Entercom Communications (ETM) Stake

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.525. About 860,077 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 147,791 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, down from 152,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 2.47 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares to 15,063 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $832.70 million for 12.88 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Fmr Ltd owns 155,459 shares. 27,549 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 14,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 594,039 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Can has 24,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.03% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.88 million shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 47,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 10,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 11.57M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) or 146,700 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.74 million activity.