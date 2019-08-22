Leuthold Group Trimmed Its Position in Universal Health Services (UHS) by $1.37 Million; Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 72,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, down from 82,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.97. About 302,932 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 135,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.66M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.59. About 236,661 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 134,970 shares to 157,299 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Video Of Patient Abuse At UHS Facility Provokes Response From Regulators Including Arrests – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.41 million for 15.80 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 160,850 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $34.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 26,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

