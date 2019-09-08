Leuthold Group Stake in Target Corp. (TGT) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Increased Citi Trends (CTRN) Stake by $1.52 Million; Stock Declined

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 5,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 147,791 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86 million, down from 152,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.24 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 50,235 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 13,326 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,542 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 76,306 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested in 0% or 1,298 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 255,732 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). D E Shaw & holds 0% or 199,624 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Co reported 39,848 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 2,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 32,289 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 25,643 shares. 222,535 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macellum turns up the heat on Citi Trends – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citi Trends, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.53M for 23.47 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Target rally to remember – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Breaking Retail Stock News: Target (NYSE: $TGT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target demands suppliers bear tariff costs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.