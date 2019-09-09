Leuthold Group Stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding Maintained by Abner Herrman & Brock Llc

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 18,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 21,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 632,570 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 21,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 137,183 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 115,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.87 million shares traded or 140.77% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $265.32 million for 5.92 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,760 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt L P. Parkwood Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 43,965 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 9,584 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 55,216 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 409,871 shares. Fin Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 402,529 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited reported 0.07% stake. Andra Ap holds 44,600 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 19,800 shares. Synovus holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 431,773 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Savings Bank Tru Com has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,643 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28,658 shares to 72,267 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (NASDAQ:VIAB).

