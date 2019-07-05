Leuthold Group Raised Its Viacom (Cl B) (VIAB) Stake; Atx Communications (COMM) Sentiment Is 1.03

Leuthold Group Llc increased Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB) stake by 47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 58,017 shares as Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB)’s stock declined 0.91%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 181,464 shares with $5.09M value, up from 123,447 last quarter. Viacom Inc. (Cl B) now has $12.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 1.62 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – REAFFIRMS ADJ OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR , EXPECTS IT TO GROW TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS- CEO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the 5th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: ONLY WANT FINANCING HELP FOR BIGGEST FILMS; 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom

Atx Communications Inc (COMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 98 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 95 cut down and sold their equity positions in Atx Communications Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 176.83 million shares, down from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Atx Communications Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 71 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Viacom had 8 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) rating on Thursday, May 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, February 25. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Friday, March 29 to “Buy”. Imperial Capital upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Friday, January 11 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, January 15.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,685 shares to 47,007 valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares International Treasury (IGOV) stake by 33,168 shares and now owns 473,428 shares. First Data Corporation Class A was reduced too.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It has a 28.97 P/E ratio. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.

Chieftain Capital Management Inc. holds 8.28% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for 11,544 shares. Fpr Partners Llc owns 11.62 million shares or 6.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Indaba Capital Management L.P. has 5.68% invested in the company for 1.28 million shares. The California-based Route One Investment Company L.P. has invested 4.52% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 10.04 million shares.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $97.90 million for 7.85 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.