Leuthold Group Raised Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Position By $408,243; Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Has 0.64 Sentiment

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 7 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 11 decreased and sold positions in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 214,771 shares, down from 233,824 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Salisbury Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 4,587 shares as Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 53,064 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 48,477 last quarter. Canadian National Railway Co. now has $64.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 275,529 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for 31,254 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 23,216 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 2,942 shares. The Michigan-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 24,443 shares.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $105.03 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 10.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Analysts await Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SAL’s profit will be $2.40M for 10.94 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Proshares Short Russell2000 stake by 106,061 shares to 182,616 valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) stake by 36,473 shares and now owns 203,839 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 10.43% above currents $90.37 stock price. Canadian Railway had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Stephens maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report.

