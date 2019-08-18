Leuthold Group Raised By $1.31 Million Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Antero Res (AR) Holding By $2.52 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 71.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 315,086 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Trexquant Investment Lp holds 127,843 shares with $1.13M value, down from 442,929 last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.12B valuation. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 8.84 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Leuthold Group Llc increased Biogen Inc. (BIIB) stake by 58.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 5,566 shares as Biogen Inc. (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 15,063 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 9,497 last quarter. Biogen Inc. now has $42.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 0.09% stake. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability reported 240,372 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 3,546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Limited Com holds 0.02% or 5,106 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.63% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 35,063 shares. Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 1.74% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 164,547 shares. Amer Assets Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 8,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 14,191 shares stake. Midas reported 1,400 shares stake. Geode Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 3.04M shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 4,449 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Management invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J also bought $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 101,763 shares to 207,615 valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Currencyshares Euro Tr stake by 24,746 shares and now owns 79,144 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.90% above currents $231.68 stock price. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $400 target. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 19. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, March 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $300 target. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $275 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, June 28. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 170.08% above currents $3.61 stock price. Antero Resources had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought 7,750 shares worth $50,284. On Monday, June 10 the insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M. On Friday, May 24 Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 21,900 shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09M shares worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10. 1,000 Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Trexquant Investment Lp increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 181,599 shares to 229,643 valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) stake by 9,767 shares and now owns 15,036 shares. Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) was raised too.