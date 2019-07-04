Leuthold Group Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Stake By $1.77 Million; Cutera (CUTR) Shorts Increased By 14.38%

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) had an increase of 14.38% in short interest. CUTR’s SI was 766,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.38% from 670,200 shares previously. With 225,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s short sellers to cover CUTR’s short positions. The SI to Cutera Inc’s float is 5.96%. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 32,003 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 53.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT

Leuthold Group Llc increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 63.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 22,097 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 57,089 shares with $4.60 million value, up from 34,992 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $110.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Ltd holds 0.15% or 3,350 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited owns 12,794 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 13,912 are held by St Germain D J Incorporated. The Arizona-based Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 20,881 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Field & Main Bancshares has 0.86% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fruth Inv Management holds 1.06% or 31,390 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Limited Liability holds 28,564 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.73% or 11,669 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.62% or 285,246 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Lc owns 23,124 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Investment owns 57,552 shares. Pension Serv, a Korea-based fund reported 1.48M shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 38,453 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. UBS reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $90 target.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Proshares Short Russell2000 stake by 106,061 shares to 182,616 valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 2,129 shares and now owns 59,882 shares. Ishares 7 (IEF) was reduced too.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity. PLANTS J DANIEL also bought $3,294 worth of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) on Tuesday, June 11.