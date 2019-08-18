Leuthold Group Position in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Has Lifted by $349,376 as Shares Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Position Held by Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 872.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 309,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 345,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 29,224 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 27,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 282,314 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.