Leuthold Group Position in Anthem (ANTM) Has Cut by $420,706; Old National Bancorp Has Lifted Position in Walmart (WMT) by $5.18 Million

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc analyzed 1,471 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 41,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 42,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $261.51. About 816,148 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 387.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 53,365 shares as the company's stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 13,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.18. About 3.50 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Com accumulated 76,501 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 13,755 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 307,703 shares. Vanguard Group owns 129.19M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,796 shares. Twin Inc invested in 116,110 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 130,723 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cypress Cap Ltd Llc (Wy) has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Payden And Rygel accumulated 4,220 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dubuque National Bank And Tru owns 2.44% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 155,337 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stadion Money Management Ltd Co reported 8,471 shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 507,806 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.53% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 23,300 shares.



Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,800 shares to 21,804 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 15,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,126 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

