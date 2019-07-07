Leuthold Group Lowered Williams (WSM) Holding By $2.72 Million; VARTA AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (VARGF) Sellers Increased By 1.82% Their Shorts

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Williams (WSM) stake by 44.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 48,654 shares as Williams (WSM)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 59,999 shares with $3.38M value, down from 108,653 last quarter. Williams now has $5.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 916,906 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, January 23. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $42 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates has 9,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,557 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 5,545 shares. Smith Graham Investment Limited Partnership invested in 90,600 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Southeast Asset invested in 8,935 shares. Moreover, Sprott Inc has 0.43% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Aviance Prtnrs Ltd holds 19,159 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 12,187 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 57,556 shares. Spark Inv Management Llc reported 46,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 130,742 shares. The New York-based Amer Interest Group has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 2,276 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 526 shares.