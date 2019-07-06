Leuthold Group Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $416,195; Stock Value Declined; Farmers & Merchants Investments Raised Home Depot (HD) Holding by $717,778

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 3,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 29,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,007 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 48,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Should UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock Remain in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 0.16% or 401,817 shares. Florida-based Provise Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wespac Advisors Ltd owns 1,590 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Essex Financial invested in 0.6% or 8,050 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated has 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 68,306 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.98% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stewart And Patten Llc invested in 1.48% or 32,726 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 2.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 107,300 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 166,444 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division holds 0.72% or 21,431 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 78,688 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.28B for 17.79 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares to 57,089 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares to 11,360 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,445 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Tru reported 15,816 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com accumulated 9,676 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mackay Shields stated it has 360,706 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc holds 36,279 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management holds 358,339 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Telos Cap holds 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 3,150 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.38% or 37,051 shares in its portfolio. Indiana & Investment Mgmt has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,844 shares. Focused Wealth Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 54,307 shares. New York-based Howard Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hwg Holdg LP invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Korea Inv Corporation, Korea-based fund reported 843,398 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 55,130 shares.