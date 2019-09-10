Leuthold Group Lifted Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS); Meyer Handelman Co Lowered Holding in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by $570,280

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (TXN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 232,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.76M, down from 237,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Texas Instruments Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 3.81 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 22.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares to 112,123 shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,387 shares to 69,493 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 47,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,658 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

