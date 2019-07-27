Leuthold Group Increases Stake in Centene Corp. (CNC); New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Lowered Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $506,692 as Share Value Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 93.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 79,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,476 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 85,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Mngmt LP reported 6.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 327,092 are held by Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 78,420 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp holds 1.19M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 52,200 shares. Winslow Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 95,970 shares. Atria Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 44,935 shares. Private Advisor Gru Llc stated it has 4,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,550 are held by Roberts Glore & Communication Incorporated Il. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 192,389 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 654,420 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% or 52,422 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point has 600 shares. Endurant Capital Mgmt L P, a California-based fund reported 54,995 shares. Tdam Usa holds 159,659 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Trust Short S&P500 by 157,220 shares to 264,648 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,603 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.76M shares. Bokf Na reported 403,458 shares. Bb&T reported 0.94% stake. 83,611 are held by First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru Com. Excalibur Mgmt owns 94,055 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors invested in 0.23% or 14,780 shares. Moreover, Telos Cap Mngmt has 1.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 68,488 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 35,716 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Lau Ltd Com holds 5,112 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hartford Fin Management Incorporated holds 0.89% or 43,960 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns Inc stated it has 3.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 199,145 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 946,936 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Minishares Trust by 376,732 shares to 387,945 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Etf (GLD).

