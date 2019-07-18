Leuthold Group Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Cut Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position

Leuthold Group Llc increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 63.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 22,097 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 57,089 shares with $4.60M value, up from 34,992 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $100.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) stake by 44.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc analyzed 26,716 shares as Amerigas Partners LP (APU)'s stock rose 18.11%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 33,643 shares with $1.04 million value, down from 60,359 last quarter. Amerigas Partners LP now has $3.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 274,191 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. UBS reinitiated AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, January 23 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year's $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.90% negative EPS growth.

