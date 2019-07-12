Leuthold Group Holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Has Decreased by $360,096 as Share Value Rose; Holder Markel Boosted Comcast (CMCSA) Position

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,193 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, down from 46,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $278.34. About 518,170 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Markel Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 440,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, up from 399,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.07B market cap company. It closed at $44.08 lastly. It is down 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.50 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 4,648 shares to 85,066 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB) by 68,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.